Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today

It is a big day for world’s youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai for more reasons than one. As the daring, young, inspiring girl celebrates her 21st birthday today (July 12) makers of her much-awaited biopic ‘Gul Makai’ will also reveal its first look - teaser today.



Sharing the idea that struck them as to why and how they decided to make a biopic on Malala, director Amjad Khan said, “When I first read about Malala, what struck me instantly was her courage and determination."

Helmed by producers Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju, the film is a near-perfect depiction of Malala as an epitome of bravery.

Amjad added, “Writer Bhaswati Chakrabarty spent two-and-a-half years on research, ensuring that we got even the minutest detail right.”

Responding to a question as to why he named the biopic ‘Gul Makai’, Amjad shared, “I named it ‘Gul Makai’ because that was the pen name Malala used when reporting on the conditions that prevailed in her native place (Swat Valley, Pakistan). My film is a tribute to this young girl, who is out to a make a difference.”

‘Gul Makai’ celebrates the many struggles and achievements Malala has made history with at such a young and tender age.

It also stars Divya Dutta who plays a leading role in the movie.

Narrating her experience of when she was approached for the film Divya said, “When Amjad narrated the script to me, I knew that I wanted to be a part of this project. Films like these are few and far between and I am excited about it.”