Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2018

Share

Gul Makai’s poster features Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai

Gul Makai’s poster features Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai
Read More

Shooting of ‘Gul Makai’- biopic on Malala resumes in September

MUMBAI: The shooting of ‘Gul Makai’—the biopic of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate...

Read More
Advertisement

Filmmakers to reveal ‘Gul Makai’ first look on Malala’s birthday today

Motion poster of 'Gul Makai' revealed last week 

It is a big day for world’s youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai for more reasons than one. As the daring, young, inspiring girl celebrates her 21st birthday today (July 12) makers of her much-awaited biopic ‘Gul Makai’ will also reveal its first look - teaser today.

x
Advertisement

Sharing the idea that struck them as to why and how they decided to make a biopic on Malala, director Amjad Khan said, “When I first read about Malala, what struck me instantly was her courage and determination." 

Helmed by producers Sanjay Singla and Preeti Vijay Jaju, the film is a near-perfect depiction of Malala as an epitome of bravery.

Amjad added, “Writer Bhaswati Chakrabarty spent two-and-a-half years on research, ensuring that we got even the minutest detail right.”

Responding to  a question as to why he named the biopic ‘Gul Makai’, Amjad shared, “I named it ‘Gul Makai’ because that was the pen name Malala used when reporting on the conditions that prevailed in her native place (Swat Valley, Pakistan). My film is a tribute to this young girl, who is out to a make a difference.”

‘Gul Makai’ celebrates the many struggles and achievements Malala has made history with at such a young and tender age.

It also stars Divya Dutta who plays a leading role in the movie.

Narrating her experience of when she was approached for the film Divya said, “When Amjad narrated the script to me, I knew that I wanted to be a part of this project. Films like these are few and far between and I am excited about it.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire

Kylie Jenner to be youngest self-made billionaire
Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Malala and Paulo Coelho sing praises for each other

Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez shares feelings about Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement

'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

Load More load more