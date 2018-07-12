Door not closed on my T20 career says Root

London: England''s Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday''s third and final game with India.

The 27-year-old batsman says it will be hard for him to gain much-needed experience in the lucrative T20 leagues around the world because he prioritises playing for England.

Root''s omission didn''t have a beneficial effect on England as they lost both the match -- by seven wickets -- and as a result the series 2-1. "I don''t have any fears about it, I want to see us being as complete a side as possible in all three competitions, but I want to be a part of them," said Root ahead of the first one-day international against India at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

"Playing for England comes first.

All the domestic tournaments around the world have to fit around playing for England.

"Until there''s a really good block for me to go and play T20 cricket somewhere in a domestic tournament, it''s going to be hard to get a string of games to put that case (that he deserves a place in the T20 team) across.

" Root, whose top T20 score is 90 not out, says he needs to show he is worthy of a place in the side by impressing when he does get a chance, but understands why he was left out.

"I''m fully confident in the ability I have in that format," said Root.

"I can perform in T20 cricket.

I don''t see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing.

"I fully understood the decision, that''s part of having a really strong squad.

You never like it as a player, but having been captain myself I know how hard it can be.