'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

American boyband Twenty One Pilots has released two musical tracks and announced a massive world tour.
The rap rock band broke a year long hiatus on Wednesday with two recent songs ‘Jumpsuits’ and ‘Nico and the Niners’— which will appear on the band’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Trench’ available on October 5th.
Twenty One Pilots — 'Nico And The Niners'
Twenty One Pilots — 'Jumpsuits'
While there have been no big updates from the musical duo since last July, Twenty One Pilots has also unveiled its year-long schedule for its ‘Bandito’ world tour starting this fall.
Full tour dates below:
Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 19 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Oct. 21 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 23 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 27 — Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live
Oct. 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Nov 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
Nov. 3 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Nov. 4 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
Nov. 6 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 7 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 10 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Nov. 11 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 16 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 17 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Nov. 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov. 21 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Dec. 7 — Perth, AU @ Perth Arena
Dec. 10 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Dec. 13 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
Dec. 16 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
Dec. 18 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Dec. 21 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
Jan. 30 — Kiev, UA @ Palace of Sports
Feb. 2 — Moscow, RU @ VTB Arena
Feb. 4 — St Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace
Feb. 6 — Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall
Feb. 8 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe Arena
Feb. 9 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
Feb. 11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Feb. 12 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
Feb. 14 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Feb. 15 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
Feb. 16 — Prague, CZ @ The O2 Arena
Feb. 17 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
Feb. 21 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
Feb. 23 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich
Feb. 24 — Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle
Feb. 25 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Feb. 27 — Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
March 1 — Dublin, UK @ 3Arena
March 2 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
March 4 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro Arena
March 5 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
March 7 — London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
March 11 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena
March 12 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
March 13 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
March 15 — Bilbao, [email protected] Bizkaia Arena (BEC!)
March 16 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
March 17 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
