'Twenty One Pilots' announces two new tracks, and a world tour

American boyband Twenty One Pilots has released two musical tracks and announced a massive world tour.

The rap rock band broke a year long hiatus on Wednesday with two recent songs ‘Jumpsuits’ and ‘Nico and the Niners’— which will appear on the band’s upcoming fifth studio album ‘Trench’ available on October 5th.

Twenty One Pilots — 'Nico And The Niners'





Twenty One Pilots — 'Jumpsuits'



While there have been no big updates from the musical duo since last July, Twenty One Pilots has also unveiled its year-long schedule for its ‘Bandito’ world tour starting this fall.



Full tour dates below:

Oct. 16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 19 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Oct. 21 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 23 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 27 — Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live

Oct. 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Nov 2 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

Nov. 3 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 4 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

Nov. 6 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 7 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 9 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 10 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Nov. 11 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Nov. 15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 16 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 17 — Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

Nov. 19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov. 21 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Dec. 7 — Perth, AU @ Perth Arena

Dec. 10 — Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Dec. 13 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

Dec. 16 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

Dec. 18 — Brisbane, AU @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Dec. 21 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

Jan. 30 — Kiev, UA @ Palace of Sports

Feb. 2 — Moscow, RU @ VTB Arena

Feb. 4 — St Petersburg, RU @ Ice Palace

Feb. 6 — Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

Feb. 8 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe Arena

Feb. 9 — Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Feb. 11 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Feb. 12 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

Feb. 14 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Feb. 15 — Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

Feb. 16 — Prague, CZ @ The O2 Arena

Feb. 17 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

Feb. 21 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

Feb. 23 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich

Feb. 24 — Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle

Feb. 25 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Feb. 27 — Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

March 1 — Dublin, UK @ 3Arena

March 2 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

March 4 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro Arena

March 5 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

March 7 — London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

March 11 — Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

March 12 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

March 13 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

March 15 — Bilbao, [email protected] Bizkaia Arena (BEC!)

March 16 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

March 17 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena