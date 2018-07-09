Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump to go ahead with UK visit as planned: White House

Washington: -US President Donald Trump is maintaining his long-delayed visit to Britain later this week, the White House said Monday, as Theresa May´s government was plunged into turmoil by two shock cabinet resignations.

"The president continues to look forward to his working visit with the prime minister on July 13, and further strengthening the US-UK special relationship," Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

x
Advertisement

May´s government imploded Monday after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson followed Brexit minister David Davis in resigning over the prime minister´s master plan for Britain´s future outside the European Union.

Arriving Thursday on a four-day visit following a NATO summit in Brussels, Trump was slated to discuss with May the prospects for a UK-US free trade deal after Britain leaves the EU.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the US leader will stay largely away from London during a tour that is expected to bring tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets.

On Friday he will hold talks with May at Chequers, the manor house outside London that serves as her official country retreat, and will travel to Windsor Castle to meet Queen Elizabeth.

Trump´s trip will also take him to the birthplace of wartime leader Winston Churchill in Oxfordshire, and wrap up in Scotland, his late mother´s homeland, where he owns two luxury golf courses.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Weinstein pleads not guilty to crimes against third woman

Weinstein pleads not guilty to crimes against third woman
Saudi women allowed to become notaries for first time

Saudi women allowed to become notaries for first time
Britain´s Prince Louis to be christened without Queen

Britain´s Prince Louis to be christened without Queen
Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt

Turkey train disaster leaves 24 dead, hundreds hurt
Load More load more