Mon July 09, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 9, 2018

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif faces backlash for praising Fakhar Zaman

Pakistani opening batsman Fakhar Zaman scored a career-best 91 and mustered immense appreciation from everyone in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

However, when former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised the Pakistani team, particularly Fakhar Zaman, for his valiant effort, he instantly became a victim to internet trolls.

Kaif in a recent post, lauding Zaman’s performance, posted:

However, Kaif’s post drew a lot of ire:

During the finale, Zaman was made Man of the Match for his spectacular performance. He scored a stunning 91 off 46 balls before being dismissed by Jhye Richardson.

Apart from Zaman, Pakistan's experienced batsman Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls.

