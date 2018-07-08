Sun July 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz shares flight details

KARACHI: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has confirmed she will be returning to Pakistan on July 13.

The PML-N leader, who has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the Avenfield corruption reference, shared her flight details on Twitter, confirming her homecoming after nearly three-week stay in London.

x
Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz had flown to London to be with his ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz who had been on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz will board an Emirates flight from London on July 12 at 8:45pm and will arrive in Lahore on July 13, Friday, at 6:15pm via Abu Dhabi. 

Maryam will be accompanied by her father Nawaz Sharif, who has been awarded an 11-year imprisonment. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

Avenfield verdict not to affect polls: Ali Zafar

Avenfield verdict not to affect polls: Ali Zafar
President arrives in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration

President arrives in Turkey to attend Erdogan's inauguration

Imran Khan takes a dig at ex-PM, Capt Safdar

Imran Khan takes a dig at ex-PM, Capt Safdar
Avenfield reference: Capt Mohammad Safdar arrested

Avenfield reference: Capt Mohammad Safdar arrested
Load More load more