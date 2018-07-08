Maryam Nawaz shares flight details

KARACHI: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has confirmed she will be returning to Pakistan on July 13.

The PML-N leader, who has been sentenced to eight years in prison in the Avenfield corruption reference, shared her flight details on Twitter, confirming her homecoming after nearly three-week stay in London.

Maryam Nawaz had flown to London to be with his ailing mother Kulsoom Nawaz who had been on ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to the details, Maryam Nawaz will board an Emirates flight from London on July 12 at 8:45pm and will arrive in Lahore on July 13, Friday, at 6:15pm via Abu Dhabi.

Maryam will be accompanied by her father Nawaz Sharif, who has been awarded an 11-year imprisonment.