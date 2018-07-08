Sun July 08, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 8, 2018

Pakistan keep top position with Tri-Series victory

Pakistan’s victory over Australia in the final of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series in Harare on Sunday has helped them maintain their position at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings and given India a chance to finish in second place at the end of their ongoing series against England.

Pakistan’s win has seen them gain one point and move up to 132 points while Australia have slipped to 122 points from the tally of 126 points before a preceding one-off T20I against England on 27 June.

Australia are now one point behind India, who have remained on 123 points during this period, which included a 2-0 win over Ireland. 

A win later on Sunday in the decider of their three-match series against England in Bristol will see them finish on 124 points and keep the second spot.

However, if India lose, they will finish on 122 points and behind Australia on decimal points. 

In such a scenario, England will close in on India to 121 points, meaning three teams will be within two points of each other.

