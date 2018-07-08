Army chief congratulates Pakistan on clinching triangular series

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated Pakistan on winning the Twenty20 triangular series against Australia.

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the final at Harare Sports Club to clinch the series and retain the ICC T20 ranking.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday, army chief said that Pakistan is a resilient, peaceful and sports loving nation.

“COAS congrats team Pakistan on winning T20 Tri Series at Zimbabwe also retaining T20 top cricket team ranking. Pakistan is a resilient, peaceful and sports loving nation,” DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor tweeted.