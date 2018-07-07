Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 7, 2018

England unchanged as Larsson returns for Sweden

SAMARA, Russia: England coach Gareth Southgate named an unchanged side for Saturday´s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden following their penalty shootout victory over Colombia in the last round.

Captain Harry Kane is the tournament´s leading scorer with six goals, although Sweden have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in Russia.

Sebastian Larsson is back from suspension to take his place in the Sweden midfield. Emil Krafth makes his first start of the competition with right-back Mikael Lustig suspended.

England have won just once in eight competitive meetings with Sweden, triumphing 3-2 in the group stage at Euro 2012.

They are looking to reach the last four of the World Cup for the first time since 1990, while Sweden are hoping to advance to a first semi-final appearance in 24 years.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between Sweden and England in Samara on Saturday (kick-off 1400 GMT):

Sweden: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist (capt), Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

Coach: Janne Andersson (SWE)

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

