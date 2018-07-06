Fri July 06, 2018
July 6, 2018

Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10, Maryam seven years jail terms in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Friday convicted  and  sentenced  former  prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges  in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence.

His daughter  Maryam Nawaz has been awarded seven and  her husband Captain (retd) Safdar 1 year imprisonment in the case.

Sharif has been fined 8 million pounds  and Maryam Nawaz 2 million pounds. 

The court had reserved  its verdict  in first of three corruption references  against Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar filed by  country's corruption watchdog under Supreme Court orders.

The judgment was reserved by judge Bashir Ahmed who completed the  high profile  trial under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge. 

After disqualifying  Nawaz Sharif from holding office in July last year, the apex court  had directed the National Accountability Bureau  (NAB) to file corruption references against members of  the Sharif family.

The corruption allegations against the then ruling family  emanated from Panama Papers revelations  in  April 20016.

The ousted prime minister on Thursday filed an application in the Accountability Court , seeking  delay in pronouncement of the judgement due to his absence from the country.

Sharif and daughter is in London since June 14 where his wife Begum Khulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He stated in his application, moved by his lawyers, that he would return to the country after his wife  shows some signs of improvement and like to hear the verdict in person.

Opposition parties, particularly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have opposed delaying the verdict. 

The court would also take up the Sharif's plea today for hearing.

 


