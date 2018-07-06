Nawaz Sharif sentenced to 10, Maryam seven years jail terms in Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Friday convicted and sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years jail term on corruption charges in Avenfield corruption reference in his absence.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz has been awarded seven and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar 1 year imprisonment in the case.

Sharif has been fined 8 million pounds and Maryam Nawaz 2 million pounds.

The court had reserved its verdict in first of three corruption references against Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar filed by country's corruption watchdog under Supreme Court orders.

The judgment was reserved by judge Bashir Ahmed who completed the high profile trial under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

After disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from holding office in July last year, the apex court had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file corruption references against members of the Sharif family.

The corruption allegations against the then ruling family emanated from Panama Papers revelations in April 20016.

The ousted prime minister on Thursday filed an application in the Accountability Court , seeking delay in pronouncement of the judgement due to his absence from the country.

Sharif and daughter is in London since June 14 where his wife Begum Khulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

He stated in his application, moved by his lawyers, that he would return to the country after his wife shows some signs of improvement and like to hear the verdict in person.

Opposition parties, particularly, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have opposed delaying the verdict.

The court would also take up the Sharif's plea today for hearing.







