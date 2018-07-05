Thu July 05, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
July 5, 2018

Here is PTI's Digital Policy which Imran thinks will bring Pakistan IT exports on par with India's

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday announced its Digital Policy which aims to  bring the country on par with India as far as software  exports are concerned.

PTI chairman Imran Khan in a video message   outlined the policy and expressed the hope that it will help create jobs, boost exports and  curb corruption.

"PTI is  introducing its Digital Policy. It has three main objectives. Firstly, Pakistan's biggest challenge is to create jobs. We  will create jobs (through Digital policy) for youth. It has immense potential. Women who are unable to go out of their houses for whatever reasons would be able to  earn   money sitting at their houses.

Secondly,  we believe we can export software like India that earns billions of dollars through IT exports. PTI government will encourage and  back   IT exports.

Thirdly, we  will overcome corruption through our digital policy.  We  saw that in Shaukat Khanum Hospital where  we employed e-governance, putting an end to paper trails. That helped eradicate even small pilferages.

PTI wants to introduce e-governance to end corruption since it is the biggest disease in the country," Khan said in his video message.

   Here is the  PTI's Digital Policy :

China firm develops 'laser AK-47' that can set fire to targets from 800m

Probe into Facebook´s data breach broadens

China aims to outstrip NASA with super-powerful rocket

Apple and Samsung settle lengthy iPhone patent battle

