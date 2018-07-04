Wed July 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2018

Shooting of ‘Gul Makai’- biopic on Malala resumes in September

First look of Malala’s biopic ‘Gul Makai’ revealed!

Based on the life of youngest Noble Laureate   Malala Yousufzai of Pakistan, filmmakers of 'Gul Makai' have recently revealed its much-awaited motion poster. 

The poster showcases Reem Sheikh in the titular role holding a burning book in hand with imagery school blowing up.

The voice over in the clip says, “This is about those days when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose."

Produced by Anand Kumar and directed by Amjad Khan, ‘Gul Makai’ chronicles the struggles of Malala spending her life in Taliban-occupied Swat while she strived to practice her right to education.

Gul Makai’s release date is not known yet.

