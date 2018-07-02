Mon July 02, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Water level in Pakistan's dams hits lowest mark in history

The collective water storage capacity in the dams around the country has hit its lowest mark, as reported by Geo News.

The media report citing officials of the Indus River System Authority claimed that the dams in Pakistan have been encountering severe water insufficiency as a result of a deficit in rains this year.

As per the representative, the combined capacity equals to 900,000 acre-feet including two of the biggest dams in the country -Tarbela that has a capacity of 128,000 acre-feet and Mangla with 718,000 amplitude.

It was also revealed that the Chashma Barrage withholds a mere capacity of 44,000 acre-feet.

With an extreme wave of water scarcity that is gradually enveloping the nation, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken pressing action to settle the impending crisis by heading a meeting of concerned experts in which it was concluded that construction of two dams is to begin on immediate notice. 

