Mon July 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 2, 2018

Model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is furious about unrealistic beauty standards for women

Pakistani model and actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has established herself as someone bulldozing through stereotypes, whether it’s through her eccentric haircuts or her unconventionally simple wedding.

This time the bathing beauty has taken to her Instagram to spread some sense into the typical societal brains that keep women ensnared within beauty standards.

“Freckles , Blemishes, Fine lines, Open pores, Dark circles, Acne, Scars, Fatness. Why a woman worry so much for all these things? Where that self doubt came from? Why i don't like seeing my face in the mirror without a concealer,” read her Instagram post.

Furthermore, the model went on to say: “No matter how nicely dressed i am, no matter how well spoken and educated or successful i am there's Always a doubt! A Self doubt. Why do i feel the need to shave my arms and legs every second day and let's not forget about the painful hot wax process. I am more than this. YOU are more than this.

#saheefajabbarkhattak”



