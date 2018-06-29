China reacts to FATF’s move of placing Pakistan on grey list

BEIJING: China on Friday urged the international community to give full recognition and trust to the great efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the fight against terrorism.



“Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism have won not only China but also many countries in the international community,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said in his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the listing of Pakistan on the Global Funding Terrorism Watch List by the FATF meeting.

“We have always believed that the great efforts and sacrifices made by the Pakistani government and people for the fight against terrorism are obvious to all. The international community must give full recognition and trust,” he added.

The spokesperson said in recent years, Pakistan has actively taken measures to strengthen financial supervision and crack down on terrorist financing and made important progress.

“China hopes that all parties will treat Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts objectively and impartially, instead of relying on criticism and pressure,” he added.

China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, he said and added, China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in the anti-terrorism field.

Responding to yet another question in this regard, he declined to make specific comments on the discussion of the Anti-Money Laundering Financial Action Task Force.

He reiterated that Pakistan has made tremendous efforts and sacrifices for international anti-terrorism cooperation under its very difficult conditions.

“The international community should treat Pakistan’s efforts objectively and impartially and give more recognition and support to Pakistan from the perspective of more effective counter-terrorism cooperation,” he added.