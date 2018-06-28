Supreme Court restrains private schools from charging summer fee

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has restrained private schools from collecting monthly fee during summer break. The apex court has also ordered issuance of a public notice for parents of students enrolled in privately-run educational institutions.

During the hearing conducted on Thursday, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar observed that the court might consider summoning Attorney General and ask him to nationalize all private schools.

“The child of a poor man cannot be enrolled in private schools due to exorbitant fees being charged by them,” the top judge said. “It is a matter of Article 184/3. It is also the negligence of governments which had never made education a priority.”

The state should either take over the control of these schools or ensure poor kids are taught there, he observed.

The CJP said that parents must be glad that they did not have to pay summer fee for the first time and that the money was spent for the extra-curricular activities of their children.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing till 12 July.