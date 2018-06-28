Horror flick “Our House” sets out its trailer

There’s a trailer to horror sci-fi unleashed on the internet teasing about “Our House”, a flick about a house that turns haunted after an orphan accidentally embarks a paranormal phenomenon, set to release in select U.S theatres on July 27.



A young genius ends up dropping from school, leaving his girlfriend to care for his younger siblings. With an urge to do big in the meantime, his hours spent in the garage to invent wireless electricity stimulates a different sort of miracle— reviving some spirits in the house, including his parents’.

However, some spirits may not be friendly.

This IFC Midnight’s movie, being produced by Nathan Parker (Moon) and Matt Osterman, has this trailer pass in with its posters.

Anthony Scott Burns with his directorial debut will be bringing on screen Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz, Percy Hynes White, and Kate Moyer.



