When Rishi Kapoor warned Sanjay Dutt to stay away from Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor, who already has everyone’s eyes set on him even before the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Sanju’, revealed in a recent interview with Telegraph, that his father Rishi Kapoor did not want him to spend time with Sanjay Dutt because he thought he was bad influence on his son.



Rishi even called up Sanjay and said, “Don’t spoil my son. I don’t want him to be like you,” the interview quoted him as saying.

However, Ranbir said that Rishi spoke with ‘a lot of love’.

Talking about his experience of spending days with Sanjay, Ranbir said, “He [Sanjay] always treated me like a younger brother. He bought me a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy for my birthday a couple of years back. Our houses are close by on Pali Hill, and when I was young, he used to wake my watchman in the middle of the night to take me for a drive in his Ferrari and tell me stories. He’s made me buy my sports car, and my father was so angry with him that he called and abused him late at night saying, “Don’t spoil my son. I don’t want him to be like you.”

Ranbir will be seen stepping in the shoes of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial 'Sanju' that chronicles the life and times of Bollywood’s most controversial actor till date.

Biopic ‘Sanju’ releases tomorrow (June 29).