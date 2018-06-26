Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

PCB calls 26 emerging players to NCA training camp

LAHORE: PCB’s National Selection Committee has announced 26 players for 'Emerging Players High-Performance Skill and Training Program' at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The training program will commence on July 2 and continue until August 18.

The selected players will work on their skills under the supervision of NCA elite coaches.

The players have been  advised to report at NCA on July 1, 2018, except for Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Shah Afridi who will join the program after their participation at triangular T-20I tournament in Zimbabwe.

Following are the 26 players for the camp:

Zain Abbas, Israr Ullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Asghar, Kashif Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hassan, Saud Shakil, Musa Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Hasnain, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Rohail Nazir, Nasim Shah and Muhammad Junaid

