Has Deepika Padukone bagged a role in Sridevi’s remake film?

One of Indian cinema’s highest-paid actresses Deepika Padukone, who received rave reviews for her exceptional performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ recently, might have gotten a chance to be part of a remake movie that originally starred Sridevi, sources revealed.

The movie, that was originally made by a Bollywood director, is currently undergoing some legal procedures as the makers are trying to obtain rights of the original film.

With Deepika starring in some highly-applauded films and her debut in Hollywood movie ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ alongside Vin Diesel some time back, this project might just act as another chance for the actress to outshine her female counterparts.

Deepika will also be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Zero’ which is slated to release in December this year.