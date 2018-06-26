Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Has Deepika Padukone bagged a role in Sridevi’s remake film?

One of Indian cinema’s highest-paid actresses Deepika Padukone, who received rave reviews for her exceptional performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Padmaavat’ recently, might have gotten a chance to be part of a remake movie that originally starred Sridevi, sources revealed.

The movie, that was originally made by a Bollywood director, is currently  undergoing some legal procedures as the makers are trying to obtain rights of the original film.

x
Advertisement

With Deepika starring in some highly-applauded films and her debut in Hollywood movie ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ alongside Vin Diesel some time back, this project might just act as another chance for the actress to outshine her female counterparts. 

Deepika will also be making a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Zero’ which is slated to release in December this year. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Irrfan Khan thanks IIFA for Best Actor award in emotional tweet

Irrfan Khan thanks IIFA for Best Actor award in emotional tweet

Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, would take them to mother’s fake grave, reveals Hirani

Sanjay had 308 girlfriends, would take them to mother’s fake grave, reveals Hirani
Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push

Movie academy invites 928 new members in diversity push
Load More load more