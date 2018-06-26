Tue June 26, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2018

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Trailer of Arjun's film 'Half Girlfriend' 

Born to famed Indian filmmaker Boney Kapoor and producer Mona Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, who marked his entry in the Hindi film industry with film ‘Aurangzeb’ in 2013, has turned 33 years old today (26th June).

While Boney Kapoor flew in from Bangkok after IIFA awards to join in his son’s birthday celebrations, Arjun  himself received a horde of sweet birthday wishes from sister Anshula Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are Sridevi’s daughters with Boney Kapoor.

On this occasion, Anshula Kapoor penned down a long, emotional note in love and admiration for brother Arjun.

“Happy birthday Bhai!! You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone….,” Anshula wrote on Instagram sharing a childhood picture of the two. 

Happy birthday Bhai ️ You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way️love you to infinity @arjunkapoor #MyNumeroUno #AlwaysByYourSide #BlessedWithTheBest #HeartAndSoul #MostFavorite #JuniorKapoors #OmgLookAtThoseEyes

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on


Janhvi Kapoor also showed love to ‘Arjun bhaiya’, while posting a picture of him bonding with all his sisters:

You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ️

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Arjun’s cousin Sonam Kapoor posted a video showcasing Arjun cutting his birthday cake.

“Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. miss you! @arjunkapoor you’re the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy,” she wrote. 



