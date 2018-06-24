PCB issues notice to Umar Akmal over spot fixing approaches

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board has served discarded batsman Umar Akmal with a notice following his claims that he was approached by a bookie.

In a short statement, PCB said that Umar Akmal has been asked to appear before PCB’s anti-corruption unit on June 27.

Umar Akmal claimed that he was approached by bookmakers on several occasions for alleged corrupt activities, Geo TV reported.

Akmal, 28, said in a TV interview aired on Sunday evening that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.

“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India.” Akmal said in the interview.

Pakistani batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand.

His revelation has raised questions if the batsman had reported about this to anti-corruption officials. This correspondent spoke to multiple officials involved with the team during last few years and none had info if the batsman had reported the approach to relevant officials.