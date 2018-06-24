Pakistan suffer second straight Champions Trophy defeat

NETHERLANDS: Pakistan suffered their second consecutive defeat of the Champions Trophy on Sunday when Australia overcame the green shirts by 2-1.

The defeat came a day after Pakistan lost their opening match against arch-rivals India by 4-0.

Australia drew their game 3-3 against Belgium on Saturday.

Six teams are taking part in this year's tournament, which is the last edition of the Champions Trophy.

The tournament will be replaced by the Hockey Pro League (HPL) in 2019.

Apart from hosts the Netherlands, Pakistan, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, India and Pakistan are battling for the title which will take place from June 23 to July 1.