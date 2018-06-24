PML-N fields candidates to challenge Chaudhry Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on Sunday filed candidates to challenge former interior minister Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan who is at loggerheads with Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Nisar will be running on two national and two provincial assembly seats in the general elections that are scheduled to take place on July 25

According to the second list issued by the party, PML-N has awarded ticket to Raja Qamarul Islam for NA-59 and PP-10. Mumtaz Khan has been given the ticket contest in NA-63.

The party has named Faisal Qayyum Malik to be its candidate in PP-12 constituency.

Chaudhry Sarfaraz Afzal, Raja Sarfraz Asghar and Zeeshan Siddiq Butt will contest for PML-N in PP-13, PP-20 and PP-19 respectively.

In a press conference on Friday, Nisar said that that he was not angry and had only differed from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Someone says I am angry, but I am not. I have differed from [Nawaz]," he said, adding that he was affiliated with the PML-N workers and leaders.

"Had I revolted then I would have been more vocal," the former interior minister said. "I may be wrong but I differed for the betterment of Nawaz Sharif."

"I'm a human being, mistakes are made...but my intention is true," Nisar said. "I have 34 years of association with Nawaz Sharif and I gave him whatever suggestion was necessary."

He said that it was this time that his affiliation with Nawaz was affected and he would explain that later. "Being really honest requires a person to speak to his leader keeping ground realities in view."