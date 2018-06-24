Sheikh Rasheed tours constituency on motorcyle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has started his election campaign in Rawalpindi with a bike ride in his hometown.
The AML leader toured his constituency on a motorcycle as part of his election campaign. Talking to media persons, Rasheed stated that he is contemplating replacing his current party symbol of a pen and an ink bottle with that of a motorcycle.
“When I come into power, I will ensure the completion of Nullah Leh Highway Express project and Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project,” he said.
The former minister, who is banking on PTI's support in the upcoming elections, added: “I will also bring back the looted wealth of thieves.”
Moreover, he went on to claim that he will be receiving a ‘record’ amount of votes from his NA-60 and NA-62 constituencies in Rawalpindi.
“AML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win all the seats from Rawalpindi,” he said confidently.
PML-N has fielded Barrister Danial Chaudhry for NA-62 and Hanif Abbasi for NA-60.
