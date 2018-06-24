Sun June 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 24, 2018

Sheikh Rasheed tours constituency on motorcyle

Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has started his election campaign in Rawalpindi with a bike ride in his hometown.

The AML leader toured his constituency on a motorcycle as part of his election campaign. Talking to media persons, Rasheed stated that he is contemplating replacing his current party symbol of a pen and an ink bottle with that of a motorcycle.

“When I come into power, I will ensure the completion of Nullah Leh Highway Express project and Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project,” he said.

The former minister, who is banking on PTI's support  in the upcoming elections,  added: “I will also bring back the looted wealth of thieves.”

Moreover, he went on to claim that he will be receiving a ‘record’ amount of votes from his NA-60 and NA-62 constituencies in Rawalpindi.

“AML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win all the seats from Rawalpindi,” he said confidently.

PML-N has fielded Barrister Danial Chaudhry for NA-62 and Hanif Abbasi for NA-60.

