Sheikh Rasheed tours constituency on motorcyle

Chairman Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has started his election campaign in Rawalpindi with a bike ride in his hometown.



The AML leader toured his constituency on a motorcycle as part of his election campaign. Talking to media persons, Rasheed stated that he is contemplating replacing his current party symbol of a pen and an ink bottle with that of a motorcycle.

“When I come into power, I will ensure the completion of Nullah Leh Highway Express project and Ghazi-Barotha Hydropower Project,” he said.

The former minister, who is banking on PTI's support in the upcoming elections, added: “I will also bring back the looted wealth of thieves.”

Moreover, he went on to claim that he will be receiving a ‘record’ amount of votes from his NA-60 and NA-62 constituencies in Rawalpindi.

“AML and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will win all the seats from Rawalpindi,” he said confidently.

PML-N has fielded Barrister Danial Chaudhry for NA-62 and Hanif Abbasi for NA-60.