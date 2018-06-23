Sat June 23, 2018
AFP
June 23, 2018

Football: World Cup standings

Moscow -World Cup standings after Saturday´s Group G match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 6 -- qualified

Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 -- qualified

Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 -- eliminated

Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 -- eliminated

Group B

Spain 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Iran 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 -- eliminated

Group C

France 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 -- qualified

Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Peru 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 -- eliminated

Group D

Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 -- qualified

Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Iceland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Argentina 2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Group E

Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 -- eliminated

Group F

Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0

Group H

Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

-- Note: Top two teams from each group reach last 16

