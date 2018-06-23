Football: World Cup standings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow -World Cup standings after Saturday´s Group G match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 6 -- qualified
Uruguay 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 -- qualified
Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 -- eliminated
Saudi Arabia 2 0 0 2 0 6 0 -- eliminated
Group B
Spain 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Iran 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 -- eliminated
Group C
France 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 -- qualified
Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Peru 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 -- eliminated
Group D
Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 -- qualified
Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Iceland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Group E
Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 -- eliminated
Group F
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
Group H
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-- Note: Top two teams from each group reach last 16
