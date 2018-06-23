Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor is all praise for Alia Bhatt’s acting skills

MUMBAI: One of the biggest superstars of yesteryears Rishi Kapoor, whose son Ranbir is currently dating actress Alia Bhatt, complimented her acting skills and said that he admires her because she takes challenging roles and performs them to complete perfection.



“I admire someone like Alia Bhatt, who takes up challenging roles like in Highway (2014) and Raazi,” Rishi said while mentioning two of Alia’s blockbuster films in which she played the protagonist.

“It's very difficult at this tender age to carry a film on their shoulders and only an actor can do that. Also, one has to be lucky enough to get such parts," he added.

The 65-year-old actor also commented on how Alia might have been “lucky” in all the offers she’s got so far, but also said that Alia does have a lot of “talent.”

"One has to be lucky enough to get such parts. Alia has been lucky and of course, she has the talent too," Rishi Kapoor told Hindustan Times.

Earlier last month, Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a cute little Twitter exchange when the former expressed desire of working with the "talented Bhatt family."

Moreover, Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be in a relationship with Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor from a very long time. Responding to these rumours some time back, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the two are in fact dating.

The duo are co-stars of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

