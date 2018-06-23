Momina Musteshan wants to be known as more than just a pretty face

Pakistan’s highly adored singer Momina Mustehsan is making waves in India as well after the release of her duet with Arjun Kanungo but to her it appears that her fame is based on her looks majorly and she is not happy.



In conversation with Indian media outlet Hindustan Times, the singer voiced her concerns about the public reducing her down to the way she looks instead of her gift.

“I realised that everyone was only complimenting me for the way I looked. More than my voice, people focused on how pretty I am," stated the Coke Studio singer.

She went on to say: “Everywhere I went people were like ‘arey, dekho kitni pyari ladki hai’ (look, she's so pretty). But I wanted to be known for something more than just my face. So, I decided that I won’t release any music till I change that image and be known for something more.”



Moreover the artist went on to say that she believes the image was gradually changing after she landed in the Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and started working on causes about education and mental health.

“I want to be more than just a musician or an artist and I felt that I achieved that, with Forbes. I was ready to start a new chapter in my life. I got a call for Aaya Na Tu the same day that Forbes featured me in their list of 30 under 30. That day, I knew I had established myself as more than just a singer. So, we went ahead with the song,” she said.

The 25-year-old singer about her future in the industry revealed: “I’ll be releasing more music this year. I feel as a singer and musician, it’s my responsibility to talk about social issues, and you will hear about them in my music as well.”