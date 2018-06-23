No easy escape for jogger who crossed US-Canada border accidentally

CANADA: A 19-year-old teenager realized that there is no easy escape for accidentally crossing the US-border after she’s been held for two weeks regarding the matter.



Cedella Roman, a french citizen, was jogging alongside a Canadian beach where she was captured on security cameras monitoring the area and seized by US border patrol agents, accusing her of crossing illegally into Blaine, Washington.

“An officer stopped me and started telling me I had crossed the border illegally,” Roman told Radio-Canada. “I told him I hadn’t done it on purpose, and that I didn’t understand what was happening.”

The teenage contends she hadn’t seen any signs marking the border.

The officers were told that Roman was visiting her mother and studying English, when the family headed to White Rock in May.

“I said to myself, well I may have crossed the border but they’ll probably only give me a fine, or they’ll tell me to go back to Canada or they’ll give me a warning.”

She didn’t have any government-issued ID or travel permits on her at the time.

“They put me in the caged vehicles and brought me into their facility,” said Roman. “They asked me to remove all my personal belongings with my jewelry. They searched me everywhere.”

“I understood it was getting very serious and I started to cry a bit.”

Roman’s mother then rushed to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Centre in a panic where her daughter was transferred, bringing with her Roman’s passport and study permits.