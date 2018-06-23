Fifa World Cup 2018: Day nine round up

Nigeria , Brazil and Switzerland on Friday won their FIFA World Cup group matches against Iceland , Costa Rica and Serbia respectively.



Brazil edge towards World Cup knockouts after Costa Rica late show



SAINT PETERSBURG: Philippe Coutinho and Neymar broke down dogged Costa Rica in injury time , sealing a 2-0 win for Brazil that propels the five-time champions towards the World Cup last 16.



Nigeria beat Iceland to lift Argentina hopes of reaching World Cup last 16



Volgograd, Russia: Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd



Switzerland strike late to beat Serbia 2-1



KALININGRAD: Xherdan Shaqiri's last minute strike secured Switzerland a 2-1 win over Serbia in a blistering-paced World Cup Group E match.



Pakistani teenager Ahmed Raza conducts toss for Brazil and Costa Rica match



Pakistani teenager Ahmed Raza performed the coin toss in Friday’s FIFA World Cup match between Brazil and Costa Rica.

Russia´s Kadyrov honours Egypt´s Salah at gala dinner



Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed head of Russia´s southern Chechnya region, hosted a dinner in honour of Egypt´s football team and presented the Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah with an award, the Chechen leader´s press service said on Friday.



Neymar hits back at World Cup critics



Neymar rounded on his critics and defended his emotional reaction to scoring in Brazil´s 2-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica after he broke down in tears at the final whistle.

A largely frustrating afternoon for the five-time world champions was forgotten thanks to two goals in stoppage time.

Messi feels pain as World Cup dream turns to nightmare



Lionel Messi sloped off down the tunnel in Nizhny Novgorod with his head bowed, knowing Argentina face the humiliation of a group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia.

The Barcelona star was silenced by a far superior Croatia side in a brutal 3-0 defeat that left the South Americans needing an unlikely series of results to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

The World Cup is likely to lose the man who -- along with Portugal´s Cristiano Ronaldo -- has dominated and defined football for a decade.

Messi is just days short of his 31st birthday. We may be witnessing him on football´s biggest stage for the final time -- a talent curiously unfulfilled at international level despite his astonishing feats for his club.

Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final 1-0 to Germany after extra time, before suffering successive defeats by Chile on penalties in Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

Messi hinted before the start of this World Cup that he could quit international football after the tournament, having already retired in 2016 before swiftly reversing his decision.