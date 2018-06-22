FIFA 2018: Nigeria beat Iceland to lift Argentina hopes of reaching World Cup last 16

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Volgograd, Russia: Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.
The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa´s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi´s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.
Volgograd, Russia: Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.
The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa´s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.
The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi´s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.
Comments