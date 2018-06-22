Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIFA 2018: Nigeria beat Iceland to lift Argentina hopes of reaching World Cup last 16

Volgograd, Russia: Nigeria moved to within one win of the World Cup last 16 as Ahmed Musa scored twice in a dramatic second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Iceland in Volgograd on Friday.

The African side will be sure of a spot in the knockout stage if they can see off Argentina on Tuesday, after Musa´s excellent double before a missed penalty by Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

x
Advertisement

The result was also a boost for Lionel Messi´s Argentina, who are now back in the mix in Group D.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

FIFA 2018: Neymar hits back at World Cup critics

FIFA 2018: Neymar hits back at World Cup critics
Pakistan recall Hafeez after bowling action cleared

Pakistan recall Hafeez after bowling action cleared
Brazil edge towards World Cup knockouts after Costa Rica late show

Brazil edge towards World Cup knockouts after Costa Rica late show
Cilic out-guns Querrey to reach Queen´s semis

Cilic out-guns Querrey to reach Queen´s semis
Load More load more