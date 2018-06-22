Fri June 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan recall Hafeez after bowling action cleared

KARACHI: Pakistan recalled Mohammad Hafeez to their Twenty20 and one-day squads Friday for the tour of Zimbabwe after the all-rounder´s bowling action was cleared last month.

The 37-year-old had his bowling reported as suspect during the one-day series against Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates last October before an assessment declared his action as illegal -- the third time in his career.

x
Advertisement

Hafeez underwent corrective measures and was cleared to bowl following another assessment this May.

Pakistan´s chief of selectors Inzamam-ul-Haq said Hafeez warranted a place after clearing his action.

Uncapped opener Sahibzada Farhan was also selected for the T20 squad "after showing good form in domestic matches," said Inzamam.

The 22-year-old Farhan hails from Charsadda, a small city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan, hosts Zimbabwe and Australia feature in a Twenty20 tri-series which will take place from July 1-8.

Pakistan will then feature in a five-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe starting July 13.

"Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah make a comeback in the ODI squad after getting fit from the injury," said Inzamam.

Batsman Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he will be fit for the ODIs, added Inzamam.

Squad (Twenty20): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan

Squad (ODI): Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Baber Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

FIFA 2018: Nigeria beat Iceland to lift Argentina hopes of reaching World Cup last 16

FIFA 2018: Nigeria beat Iceland to lift Argentina hopes of reaching World Cup last 16
Brazil edge towards World Cup knockouts after Costa Rica late show

Brazil edge towards World Cup knockouts after Costa Rica late show
Cilic out-guns Querrey to reach Queen´s semis

Cilic out-guns Querrey to reach Queen´s semis
Waqar Younis, Tendulkar call for scrapping use of two balls in ODI

Waqar Younis, Tendulkar call for scrapping use of two balls in ODI
Load More load more