PIA’s all-female crew receives acclaim

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has managed to delight netizens for once by appointing an all-female crew on a ‘challenging’ flight to Gilgit.

The national flag carrier of Pakistan had taken to Twitter to appreciate the two female pilots that flew the aircraft into Gilgit, along with a picture attached of the two exhibiting high spirits.

“The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!! #PIA,” the tweet read.

Talking to Geo.tv First Officer Shumaila Mazhar affirmed that Captain Maryam Masood along with her all-female crew flew the PIA aircraft on Wednesday from Islamabad to Gilgit.

Captain Maryam also revealed to the media outlet that it is frequent custom for PIA flights to be functioned by an all-female crew.



