Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot in 2020?

Ever since Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor confirmed the news of him being romantically involved with India’s beauty queen Alia Bhatt, fans as well as the media have been set alight.

As per news reports by Pinkvilla, the star couple is already engrossed in marriage talks, not long after they confirmed to their dating rumors.

The media outlet citing an entertainment portal proclaimed that the two star kids are reportedly tying the knot in 2020.

The two had sparked romantic vibes on the sets of their first film together, Brahmastra, in the beginning of 2018 in Bulgaria, after Bhatt had incessantly been public with her crush on the Sanju star since quite a while now.

The duo has been going strong ever since with Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sending expensive gifts to her possible future sister-in-law as well as Ranbir’s mother Neetu expressing love openly for the Raazi actor on social media.

As per news reports, Alia has been getting closer to her potential in-laws already as well with the two being spotted having dinner with Ranbir’s sister and mother recently.

And according to the latest news the 25 years old actor has also met with Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday as well.