Female FIFA World Cup reporter sexually harassed on live TV

A female journalist was sexually assaulted live on air during coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia last week, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The TV channel reported that a man harassed Julieth GonzaIez when she was reporting from the city of Saransk for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's Spanish news channel.

The man managed to flee after the incident and his identity was yet to be known.

The unflinching journalist didn't react to the assault and finished her report.

She later posted video of the incident on her Instagram account calling for more respect for female journalist, according to CNN.

"I had been at the scene for two hours to prepare for the broadcast and there had been no interruptions," she was reported telling German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterward, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone."

"We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally as professional and deserving. I share the joy of football but we must identify the limits between affection and harassment," she wrote.



