Momina Mustehsan releases a duet with Indian singer Arjun Kanungo

Cokestudio star Momina Mustehsan has collaborated with Indian singer Arjun Kanungo and their duet 'Aaya Na Tu' is out.

Momina announced the new track on Instagram and shared how it's about unresolved love stories.

Composed by Arjun and written by Kunaal Vermaa, the love ballad ‘Aaya Na Tu’ takes on the endless nature of rejection and grief— the emotion of being left behind and the burden that comes along with true love.

The official music video shot in Bangkok crossed 3.5 million views on Youtube in just a day.

In a statement, Arjun expressed how Momina has been a joy to work with, adding: “We ended up making a song we’re proud of and also ended up being good friends,” Firstpost shared.

Momina has also expressed gratitude to Arjun for “sharing such an awesome song of his” with her.

“He, along with the Universal team, instantly became friends more than colleagues. This is my first single, and the encouragement and support I got from the whole team was overwhelming. This was also my first time playing a character for a video and Danny was an incredible director to work with,” she said.

“It was truly a pleasure being a part of this project alongside such a motivated, supportive and hardworking team,” she added.

Listen to the song here:







