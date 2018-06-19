PFH names Champions Trophy squad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced the national team to take part in the 37th edition of the Champions Trophy, being played from June 23 in Breda, Holland starting from June 23.

"The PHF had sent 22 players on June 3 to Holland for the last phase of the training and after assessing players'' form and fitness, the management has dropped four players," said a spokesman for PHF here.

He said the dropped players included Mazhar Abbas (goal-keeper), Mohammad Rizwan Jr., Rana Sohail and Dilber.

The Holland Champions Trophy is the last edition as the International Hockey Federation has scrapped the event.

Following is the squad: Mohammad Rizwan Sr.(Captain), Imran Butt, Amjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Sr., Mubashir Ali, Aleem Bilal, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Touseeq Arshad, Rashid Mahmood, Tasawar Abbas, Abu Bakar, Mohammad Irfan Jr., Arslan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob and Aijaz Ahmed.

Following is the team management: Manager, Hasan Sardar; Head Coach, Roelant Oeltmans; Assistant Coaches, Mohammad Saqlain and Rehan Butt.