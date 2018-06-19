Azhar Ali organizes cricket summer camp

ISLAMABAD: Former Test captain Azhar Ali announced that he would be running a cricket summer camp for youngsters in Lahore.

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, the cricketer said that the summer camp would start from June 23 at Cricket Park in Valancia Town, Lahore.

Ali said that he would himself supervise the camp and share his knowledge of the game with budding cricketers.

“Azhar Ali cricket summer camp starting from 23rd of June at Cricket park Valancia town. Timings 8am to 10am. I will be there myself to share my knowledge. It is a start for something bigger in plans,” Azhar Ali tweeted.