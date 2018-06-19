BDS and police defuse hand grenade in Islamabad’s Sector I-10

ISLAMABAD: Bomb Disposal Squad workforce along with the police disposed a hidden hand grenade warding off a terror attack in Sector I-10 as reported by Geo News, here on Tuesday.

Geo News, citing SHO of the Sabzi Mandi police station, informed that the hand grenade was defused following apt operation by police and BDS personnel.

Arriving at the site, the forensic experts have collected fingerprints on the grenade after which a probe has been initiated to look into the incident.