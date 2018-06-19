Tue June 19, 2018
National

Web Desk
June 19, 2018

Women’s rights activist shot dead in DG Khan


The van Asiya Akbar was travelling in prior to her murder. Source: Geo News 

DERA GHAZI KHAN: A women’s rights activist was shot to death in Dera Ghazi Khan allegedly by her sister's father in law in a gist to kill for honour on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Asiya Akbar, was traveling to Khanpur when two men forced her to get off her van and fired at her in Foja Basti area of Dera Ghazi Khan, Geo news reported.

According to police, father-in-law of Asiya’s younger sister suspected that she was brainwashing her newly-wed sister Iqra against the in-laws.

 Asiya was accused of bringing home her sister just fifteen days after the bride had moved to Khanpur with her in laws.

The suspect managed to abscond from the location of the murder.

Akbar had filed a case stating that Asiya's sister had been missing, the officials pointed out.

The police added that raids are being carried out to further the legal processes on the matter.

