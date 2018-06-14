Kulsoom Nawaz’s condition deteriorates, shifted to ICU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The condition of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, deteriorated last night and was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital, Geo News reported quoting the hospital sources.
According to sources, Kulsoom Nawaz has been kept on ventilator, life-support machine, for over 20 hours.
The sources further said Kulsoom Nawaz fell in the ICU after a cardiac arrest.
