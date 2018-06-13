Second T20: Pakistan set 167 runs target for Scotland

EDINBURGH: Pakistan set 167 runs target for Scotland in the second T20 against at Edinburgh on Wednesday.



Pakistan scored 166 for 6 in 20 overs after skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in the second T20.

Shoaib Malik was the top scorer with 49 runs. He smashed one boundary and 5 sixers. Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 33.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0.

Pakistan have made one change in the squad, bringing in Usman Shinwari for Mohammad Amir who sits out.

Pakistan registered a thumping victory thanks to Sarfraz Ahmed's 49-ball 89 and Shadab Khan's disciplined bowling.

The Pakistani skipper led from the front as he played his career best knock of 89 runs from 49 deliveries, which included 10 fours and three sixes.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan ended up with figures of two for 25 in four overs.