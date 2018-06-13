Wed June 13, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Second T20: Pakistan bat first against Scotland

EDINBURGH: Pakistan  won the toss and decided to bat first in the second and last Twenty20 against Scotland at Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Pakistan lead the series 1-0.

The match will begin at 8:00pm Pakistan Standard Time and Geo Super will broadcast it live.

Pakistan have made one change in the squad,  bringing in Usman Shinwari for Mohammad Amir who sits out. 

Pakistan registered a thumping victory thanks to Sarfraz Ahmed's 49-ball 89 and Shadab Khan's disciplined bowling.

The Pakistani skipper led from the front as he played his career best knock of 89 runs from 49 deliveries, which included 10 fours and three sixes.

Leg spinner Shadab Khan ended up with figures of two for 25 in four overs.


