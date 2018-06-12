Robin Wright takes spotlight as US President in final season of House of Cards

House of Cards released fresh images of Robin Wright as Claire Underwood stepping into the spotlight as the US President as Kevin Spacey was fired from the show.

The Netflix series had earlier in the year unveiled a short teaser of what the sixth and final season will have in store for fans after lead actor of the show, Kevin Spacey was ousted from the job following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct placed on him by men and women, subsequent to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The concluding chapter of the series will center on Claire Underwood as she takes up the Oval Office taking over the steering wheel from Spacey’s character and her husband Frank Underwood.

The show will be returning with new cast members including Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil and many others.

The date of release remains unknown as of now but as per speculations, the final season is to arrive this year.