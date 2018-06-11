Mon June 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2018

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others grace Baba Siddiqui’s iftar party

Indian politician Baba Siddique is known to throw luxurious iftar parties each year that is attended by the greatest of Bollywood’s luminaries, and this year too, it was nothing short of a star-spangled affair.

While every year, Bollywood’s A-list celebrities can be spotted rejoicing during the bash, Salman Khan’s attendance to the annual ritual has remained impeccable. This year, as well the Tiger Zinda Hai star was spotted looking dapper at the event.

Alongside the 52 year old megastar, were acclaimed acotrs Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and many others.

Apart from that more faces from the industry could be identified as well including Big Boss contestant Hina Khan, Khan’s Race 3 co-star Saqib Saleem along with sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharmam, as well as singer Himesh Reshammiya joined by his wife Sonia Kapur.



