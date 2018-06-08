Animated theatrical “How to train your dragon-III” trailer out

Want to know what happens in How to Train Your Dragon’s trilogy? The trailer is out!

While the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise began with a plot where a Viking teenager named Hiccup lives in a village usually attacked by dragons, he chooses to befriend one of them, whom he calls Toothless, and instills the people to accept the dragons with harmony and friendliness.

The first ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movie came out in 2010 with a follow up in 2014. Both movies were a huge success at the box office and after four years here comes ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’, aka ‘The Hidden World’. The whole series is built on an unlikely friendship and it appears that the third installment is going to throw a monkey wrench into it.

Written and directed by Dean DeBlois, you will see Hiccup, Toothless and crew discover a whole new realm, chock full of wonder, mystery and danger. Also, Toothless meets a female of his species for the first time.

The story plot made it to many short films, an animated Cartoon Network series, an animated Netflix series, a live theater experience, and nearly a dozen video games.

With DreamWorks Animation’s, the third theatrical goes voiced by Amadeus star F. Murray Abraham, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, and Craig Ferguson.

‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ opens in theaters on March 1, 2019.