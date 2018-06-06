Wed June 06, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid are back together, hints new Instagram story

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid had called it quits earlier in March 

Only a few months after breaking up with each other, British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik might be back in a relationship with his supermodel girlfriend of two years Gigi Hadid, suggests the latter's latest Instagram story.

The two were also spotted alongside each other some time back indulging in some serious PDA, sparking reconciliation rumours just a month after their initial break-up.

However, with Gigi’s newest Insta story which she has captioned “after party like”, these rumours might have gone correct, where the two can be clearly seen cuddling each other.

The couple parted ways by publicly announcing their split on social media in March, but since then have been giving reasons enough to believe that they have rekindled the romance that existed between them. 


