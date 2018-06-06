Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series

Lord of the Rings fans can gear up as the film series is making a grand return with its impending TV series.

The fantasy epic based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien that received global acclaim is all set to make a striking come back on small screen this time, as news reports have suggested that Amazon Studios has attained the rights to transform the literary works of Tolkien into a TV show.

In a record-breaking deal that reached $250m, with Tolkien Estate and Trust, publishers Harper Collins and New Line Cinema, Amazon Studios has already began the work on the fantasy series.

The details about the show remain ambiguous as of now, but according to news reports citing sources, the show will be revolving around the earlier days of Aragon’s life, instead of the War for the Ring.

It has also been stated that the series will be not be a direct adaptation of the novels but will be consequential to the author’s notes.

International media outlets, have reported that Amazon Studios is in the run for five seasons with production getting kicked-off in the coming two years.