Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahira, Hamza, Mawra voice support against shocking verdict in Khadija case

In lieu of Khadija Siddiqui attacker's acquittal ordered by the Lahore High Court (LHC) one year after a judicial magistrate had sentenced him to seven years in jail, celebrities from all over the country are pouring in support for Khadija.

Notable personalities such as Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Jibran Nasir and Mawra Hocane among many others have come out demanding #JusticeForKhadija.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a staunch PTI supporter, actor and anchor urged people to unite against the shocking verdict:

Activist Jibran Nasir shamed the justice system of the country:

Mawra Hocane termed the ruling biased and unfair:

Osman Khalid Butt on the other hand felt that justice has been butchered:

Mahira Khan called for unity against the unjust verdict:

On the other hand, Khadija’s head counsel Hassan Niazi tweeting a picture of her, posted:

Khadija had been stabbed by her classmate Shah Hussain, son of lawyer Tanvir Hashmi, a total of 23 times. She later took the matter to court and filed a petition against her attacker.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2’ trailer is out now
Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series

Lord of the Rings returns with a five season TV series
Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists

Priyanka Chopra faces backlash after Quantico’s depiction of Indian terrorists
Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy

Shilpa Shetty’s iftar party clip causes frenzy
Load More load more