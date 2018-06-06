Mahira, Hamza, Mawra voice support against shocking verdict in Khadija case

In lieu of Khadija Siddiqui attacker's acquittal ordered by the Lahore High Court (LHC) one year after a judicial magistrate had sentenced him to seven years in jail, celebrities from all over the country are pouring in support for Khadija.

Notable personalities such as Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Jibran Nasir and Mawra Hocane among many others have come out demanding #JusticeForKhadija.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a staunch PTI supporter, actor and anchor urged people to unite against the shocking verdict:

Activist Jibran Nasir shamed the justice system of the country:

Mawra Hocane termed the ruling biased and unfair:

Osman Khalid Butt on the other hand felt that justice has been butchered:

Mahira Khan called for unity against the unjust verdict:

On the other hand, Khadija’s head counsel Hassan Niazi tweeting a picture of her, posted:

Khadija had been stabbed by her classmate Shah Hussain, son of lawyer Tanvir Hashmi, a total of 23 times. She later took the matter to court and filed a petition against her attacker.

