Sonam Kapoor lends support to Swara Bhaskar after anti-Pakistan statement row

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has come out in support of her friend Swara Bhaskar after the latter was shut down by people over calling Pakistan a ‘failing state’.

According to an Indian daily, Sonam has lent support to her ‘Veere Di Wedding’ co-star, stating that the reason Swara gets trolled is because she holds an opinion of her own.

"I think people just like to troll her because she has an opinion and a point of view and I guess that shows how much they love her because the other side of hate is always love, so Swara you have a lot of lovers!," Sonam said.

The entire feud started when Swara Bhaskar made an unsavoury comment about Pakistan in which she termed it as a ‘non-secular, failing state governed by Sharia Law’ in response to a question, about her film ‘Veere Di Wedding’s recent ban in Pakistan, during an interview.



"They're (Pakistan) a non-secular state. I'm not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state - I don't understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan," Swara said.

She was immediately slammed by Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane who called her out for hypocrisy and ignorance.

Not just Urwa, several other Pakistani actors such as Gohar Rasheed, Mehwish Hayat and Armeena Rana Khan also criticised Swara over her anti-Pakistan remark.

Sonam and Swara are close friends who have shared screen-space in movies like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Raanjhanaa’, apart from the newly-released ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

